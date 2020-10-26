Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.96. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $288.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $61,553.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 62.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

