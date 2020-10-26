LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,219.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $573,727.33 and $10,219.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00114939 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00020924 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007659 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com.

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

