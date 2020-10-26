Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $9.27 on Monday, hitting $365.06. 23,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,760. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

