Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Insider Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.02 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

