Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZAGY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $63.58 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.77.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonza Group (LZAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.