Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Lonza Group stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

