Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.13.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $170.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.