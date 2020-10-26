LSV Asset Management Acquires 215,526 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,526 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.40% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $348,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $193,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.22. 1,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,350. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

