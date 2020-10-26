LSV Asset Management Acquires 25,900 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $53,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE K traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.