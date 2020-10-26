LSV Asset Management Acquires 487,865 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,865 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.59% of Iron Mountain worth $45,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

IRM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,646. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

