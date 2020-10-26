LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Dell worth $77,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dell during the third quarter valued at $221,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 493.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 52.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 34.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.
In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 73,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $4,888,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,539,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,420,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DELL traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.12. 54,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,417. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
