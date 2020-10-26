LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $62,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,563. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $211.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.16. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.78.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

