LSV Asset Management Buys 1,856,550 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $232,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,238,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 285.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,609 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.39. 32,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,972. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

