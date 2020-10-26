LSV Asset Management Buys 444,964 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,964 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of Essent Group worth $52,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,993,000 after acquiring an additional 958,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 886,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 4,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

