LSV Asset Management Buys 58,209 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.67% of General Motors worth $282,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 714.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.50. 416,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,309,086. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

