LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,508,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,316 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $593,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,624.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,700. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

