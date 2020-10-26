LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $60,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after buying an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 317,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 21,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

