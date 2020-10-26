LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $334,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,599. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

