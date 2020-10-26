LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,396 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.55% of Tyson Foods worth $335,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.25. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

