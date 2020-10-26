LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,594 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

