LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.68% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $48,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 563,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 504,004 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $25.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

