LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,043,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,533 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $474,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Allstate by 6.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 477,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.81. 30,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

