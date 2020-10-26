LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.82% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $217,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $149.83. 3,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,823. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

