LSV Asset Management Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of International Business Machines worth $401,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Motco grew its position in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.85 on Monday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

