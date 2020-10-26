LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.55% of CVS Health worth $422,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

