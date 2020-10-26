LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 83.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $177,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.37. 149,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,037. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

