LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.04% of Berry Global Group worth $194,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,507,000 after buying an additional 860,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,508,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,927,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,767,000 after buying an additional 649,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,985. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

