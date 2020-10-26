LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 142.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.00% of DaVita worth $208,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DaVita by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 291,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,891. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

