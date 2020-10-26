LSV Asset Management Has $189.86 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149,539 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.90% of Lear worth $189,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Lear by 24.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE LEA traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.59. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

