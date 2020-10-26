LSV Asset Management Has $190.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,161,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $190,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,007,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,958,000 after buying an additional 133,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $38.99. 33,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.