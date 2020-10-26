LSV Asset Management Has $204.63 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,134 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.59% of Everest Re Group worth $204,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.67.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.