LSV Asset Management Has $216.05 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $216,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.13. 2,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

