LSV Asset Management Has $247.17 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,437,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,676,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.23% of Regions Financial worth $247,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $13.40. 217,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

