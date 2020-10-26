LSV Asset Management Has $248.56 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,573 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $248,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after purchasing an additional 350,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

