LSV Asset Management Has $80.48 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.00% of Snap-on worth $80,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.87. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,440. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

