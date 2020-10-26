LSV Asset Management Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.43% of eBay worth $523,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in eBay by 77.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7,859.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 44.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,438. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

