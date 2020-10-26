LSV Asset Management Purchases 232,748 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.94% of Amkor Technology worth $52,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $193,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.10. 50,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,154. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $59,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,339.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,205 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

