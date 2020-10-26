LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,037 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.19% of Seagate Technology worth $276,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

NASDAQ STX traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. 40,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

