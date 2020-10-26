LSV Asset Management Purchases 701,165 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 701,165 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.64% of American Financial Group worth $215,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,956. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. CSFB initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

