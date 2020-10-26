LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,750,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.76% of VEREIT worth $193,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,358,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 282,197 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 288,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

VER traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. 586,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

