LSV Asset Management Sells 109,300 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.22% of Textron worth $182,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 453,078 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,413,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 227,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after buying an additional 215,276 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.27. 10,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,761. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

