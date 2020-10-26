LSV Asset Management Sells 125,599 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,599 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.47% of Amgen worth $694,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

AMGN stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

