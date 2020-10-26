LSV Asset Management Sells 135,601 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.57% of AGCO worth $254,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 13,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $83.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

