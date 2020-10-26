LSV Asset Management Sells 136,374 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.54% of Jabil worth $182,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $634,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,957. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

