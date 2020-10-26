LSV Asset Management Sells 140,035 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.20% of Westrock worth $198,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Westrock by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Westrock by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,101. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

