LSV Asset Management Sells 172,460 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.31% of Oshkosh worth $215,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,301. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

