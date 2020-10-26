LSV Asset Management Sells 190,610 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,610 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.37% of Unum Group worth $81,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 129.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 166,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 37,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

