LSV Asset Management Sells 19,260 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.63% of Allison Transmission worth $184,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,872. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.