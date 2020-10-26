LSV Asset Management Sells 21,893,993 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,893,993 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.66% of The ODP worth $47,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The ODP by 493.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,649,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,292,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in The ODP by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,618,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The ODP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 7,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,785. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

