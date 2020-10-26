LSV Asset Management Sells 3,264,793 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,264,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.71% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $49,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 469,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 19,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,527. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

